Rivers Crisis: Why I said dogs are barking — Fubara

By Dapo Akinrefon, Daniel Abia & Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT— Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State, yesterday broke his silence over the impeachment proceedings against him by the State House of Assembly, explaining why he said some dogs don’t understand why they bark.

Fubara spoke on a day his predecessor and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Nyesom Wike, replied to those asking President Bola Tinubu to sack him, saying the President can see him only if he could no longer offer him anything.

This is even as the State House of Assembly yesterday raised alarm that there were “secret plots” to procure court orders illegally to restrain the legislature from carrying out its constitutional responsibilities.

Why I said dogs are barking – Fubara

Speaking at a church service to mark the 2026 Armed Forces Remembrance Day at St Cyprian Anglican Church in Port Harcourt yesterday, Fubara, who called for calm, assured the residents that everything would be fine.

He explained that his decision to remain silent in the face of distractions was deliberate, noting that he draws strength from his faith in God.

The governor, who spoke briefly, said: “I said something that dogs bark when they don’t understand. Now, see, I think a lot of you don’t understand, and that’s the reason I don’t shout, I don’t complain. I know what I have.

“I know that I have what is supreme and that is God. So, I want everyone to relax. What is important is peace for these dear state and we’ll get it by the special name of God.”

In her remarks, the deputy governor, Professor Odu, commended attendees for their presence at the church service to mark the event.

She urged everyone to maintain good conduct, in line with the admonition of the Dean of the Anglican Communion, Archbishop Blessing Eyinda, who stressed during his sermon that every action would be remembered at one time or another.

She also appealed to the people to continue remembering the administration in prayers, describing such support as the pillar sustaining the government.

FCT Minister rounds off tour

Meanwhile, Wike and the speaker of the Assembly, Martins Amaewhule, tactically avoided comments on the raging impeachment proceedings that have escalated tension in the state.

Wike, yesterday, rounded off his ‘Thank you’ tour of the 23 local government areas of the state with a grand finale in his home local government area of Obio/Akpo.

Speaking at the rally, the minister said, “I have told everybody that I am not a trader. I have never told anybody that I am a pastor. I never told anybody that I was a public commentator or a journalist. I chose to be a politician. Choose what you want to be in life.”

Tinubu can sack me if he believes I don’t have anything to offer – Wike

Replying to those calling for his sack by the President, Wike said: “it is within the right of President Bola Tinubu to do so if he so wishes.’’

According to him, there is no sentiment or emotion in politics.

He said what mattered was interest, and the interest of the people.

He added that “power is not given but taken,” saying, “for the people of Obio/Akpor, we have the power to dictate who becomes a governor in Rivers.

“Nobody has become governor in this state without Obio/Akpor making a pronouncement; nobody has become a senator of Rivers East without Obio/Akpor making a decision.

“So, if you like, abuse us, after abusing us, come and look for our votes, and we will punish you with the votes.

“Don’t bother about people who say ‘sack him.’ If my appointor believes that I cannot offer anything again, he has the right; it is not in your place to tell him what to do,” he said.

The minister boasted that President Tinubu knew his worth and, as such, didn’t need anybody to tell him what to do.

He said Tinubu had done so much for Rivers people, stressing that the people would return the favour in 2027.

Wike derided loyalists of the 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, noting that “those who said they are coming from the side of Atiku could not give him 10% vote in 2023, how can they deliver President Tinubu!

‘’The President knows that we are the real Renewed Hope. We have seen battles before. This is a battle already won.”

There’s plot to stop legislative proceedings — Rivers Assembly

Meanwhile, Rivers State House of Assembly has alleged that there were “secret plots” to procure court orders illegally to restrain the legislature from carrying out its constitutional responsibilities.

The Assembly, in a statement by the Chairman of the House Committee on Information, Enemi George, said it had received intelligence suggesting that “certain persons” were scheming to obtain such orders from some of the high courts within the state but outside the Port Harcourt judicial division.

The Assembly said those behind the alleged moves were fully aware of constitutional provisions governing legislative proceedings and the jurisdiction of courts in such matters.

It cited section 272(3) of the constitution which, it said, provided that “subject to the provisions of section 251 and other provisions of the constitution, the Federal High Court shall have jurisdiction to hear and determine the question as to whether the term of office of a member of the house of assembly of a state, governor or deputy governor has ceased or become vacant.”

The Assembly also referenced section 188(10) of the constitution, which states that “no proceedings or determination of the panel or of the House of Assembly or any matter relating to such proceedings or determination shall be entertained or questioned in any court.”

The statement read: “These persons are also fully aware of judicial pronouncements on this matter, especially recently at the court of appeal on a matter involving a similar ex parte order by a Rivers State High Court, contrary to section 272(3) of the constitution. A word is enough for the wise.

“Therefore, with the leave of the speaker of Rivers State House of Assembly, I call on those concerned to exercise restraint and refrain from acts inimical to the Constitution and the rule of law.

“All that is required is for the office holders who have already been duly served with the Notice of Allegations of Gross Misconduct to respond to them item by item, rather than deploy subterranean moves to subvert the law or use proxies to malign members and the Rivers State House of Assembly in the media.”

Vanguard News Nigeria