Rivers’ Crisis gets Messier as Wike Blasts Fubara: ‘That same dog barked and made you governor’

Sim Fubara and Nyeosm Wike

By Omeiza Ajayi

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Nyesom Wike, on Saturday, launched a blistering counter-attack on Governor Siminalayi Fubara, declaring that the same political forces now being mocked as “barking dogs” were central to Fubara’s emergence as governor of Rivers State.

The development came as the Ijaw People’s Congress in the state dramatically announced its decision to abandon the governor and pitch its tent with Wike.

Wike spoke during a thank-you visit to Okrika Local Government Area, where he told a large crowd that political divisions in Rivers State were steadily giving way to unity, insisting that there were no longer “no-go areas” in the state’s politics.

In a direct response to recent remarks attributed to Fubara, the former Rivers governor said: “That same dog barked and helped make you governor. This dog that is barking now was barking when people did not even know who the person was. That same dog barked and helped make the person governor immediately. It is one of fate that the same dog is barking again. I wish you good luck.”

He said the atmosphere in the state had changed significantly as former rivals were now closing ranks around a shared political purpose, stressing that the new alignment went beyond party considerations.

“I believe in you, and that belief will take you places. We used to have some problems, but today everyone is working together. That means there is no longer any no-go area. We are not talking about party here; we are talking about the real Hope family. All of us have decided that we are going to work together. We will not make the mistake we made last time. We are here to correct that mistake,” the FCT Minister said.

Wike dismissed claims that his political camp lacked electoral strength, arguing that political advantage was determined by organization and mobilization rather than pessimistic projections.

“Some people say, ‘They can only deliver two to ten per cent.’ So what is political advantage?” he asked, adding that his supporters would ensure total mobilisation when it mattered.

Responding to personal attacks against him, Wike defended his academic and political credentials, describing the criticisms as the refuge of political actors who lacked electoral relevance.

“Someone who was once a senator said the Minister of the FCT is semi-illiterate. Yet that same person dropped out of university. I went to university, studied Law, went to Law School and today I am a Life Bencher. I hold the national honour of CON. That same man does not know how to win elections,” Wike said, recalling that while some of his critics repeatedly failed at the polls, he had contested and won major elections twice.

He also rejected allegations that he orchestrated legal or political troubles for opponents, noting that some of the cases being referenced predated any influence attributed to him. “In 2016, he refused the EFCC and was prosecuted. Was that also me? He escaped prison because of immunity. How come now, when you have the same problem, you are saying it is me who is masterminding it?” he asked.