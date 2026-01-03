RCCG cleric calls for accountability as nation grapples with tax reforms

By Olayinka Latona

The Pastor-in-Charge of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Lagos Province 70, Pastor Adebayo Adeyemo, has called on Nigerians to demand the removal of constitutional immunity for governors and intensify the fight against corruption, insisting that only then can citizens truly enjoy the dividends of tax payments and democracy.

Speaking on national expectations for peace, joy and progress, Pastor Adeyemo acknowledged Nigeria’s vast potential but identified compromise and corruption as major impediments to development.

“If not for the challenges of human problems and distractions, we would have moved far. Once these problems are removed, you will see progress,” he said.

Commenting on recently enacted tax reform policies, the cleric said while expanding the tax base is necessary, it must be accompanied by transparency and accountability in governance.

“Government should not collect money from people amounting to trillions and fail to use it judiciously,” he warned. “If it is not wasted, it will come back. The majority of it will come back to the poor people.”

Pastor Adeyemo directly linked the effective use of tax revenue to the removal of the constitutional immunity currently enjoyed by state governors.

“Nigerians should tell the government that if you take my money, remove the immunity of the governor who will waste my money. That is what you should fight,” he said.

Drawing a parallel with national security efforts, he added, “Just as we are fighting Boko Haram, we should fight corruption openly.” He cited the administration of former President Olusegun Obasanjo as a period when corruption was relatively minimal and public projects were more visible due to stronger accountability.

The cleric also called for sustained prayers for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his family, expressing confidence that the current administration has a divinely ordained purpose.

“God has exposed some things. God wanted to help Nigeria and put that person there,” he said, urging Nigerians to ensure that the work of government is not undermined by politics.

He concluded by challenging citizens to demand reforms that ensure accountability.

“Nigerians should cry out and say, ‘Remove immunity as we pay tax.’ If corruption is removed, the money will go to the grassroots. The money will go down,” he said.

Pastor Adeyemo’s remarks come amid ongoing debates over fiscal reforms, governance transparency and constitutional immunity, reflecting growing public demand for accountability as tax obligations increase.