Presidency or Nothing: Obidient Movement rules out VP role for Obi

Peter Obi and his supporters.

By Bayo Wahab

The Obidient Movement has declared that it is not mobilised to support former Anambra State governor, Peter Obi, as a vice-presidential candidate to anyone ahead of the 2027 general election, insisting that its backing is exclusively for his emergence as President of Nigeria.

The movement made the clarification in a statement issued on Saturday, following what it described as “deliberate misrepresentations and malicious propaganda” arising from recent comments by its National Coordinator, Dr Tanko Yunusa.

Yunusa had earlier said on Channels Television’s The Morning Brief that the Obidient Movement would remain within the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and abide by the outcome of the party’s presidential primary, even if former Vice President Atiku Abubakar emerged as the candidate.

Yunusa Tanko

He said the movement was committed to democratic principles and would take its decisions “democratically” within the ADC.

“As democrats, we will go in there and contest equitably well with every contestant based on democratic tenets. We believe that at the end of it all, Mr Peter Obi will come out on top with the large teaming population that he is bringing into the ADC,” Yunusa said during the interview.

His remarks, however, fuelled speculation that Obi’s recent decision to officially join the ADC was based on a perceived agreement to deputise Atiku, should the former vice president clinch the party’s ticket.

In its statement titled “The Peter Obi Presidency: A Joint Project of All Nigerians,” the Obidient Movement rejected that interpretation, stressing that its position had been misconstrued.

03/01/2026



*Obidient Movement Press Statement*



*THE PETER OBI PRESIDENCY: A JOINT PROJECT OF ALL NIGERIANS*



Our attention has been drawn to deliberate misrepresentations and malicious propaganda arising from a recent interview granted by Dr Tanko Yunusa, National… pic.twitter.com/sBNXxgDDqJ January 3, 2026

“Our attention has been drawn to deliberate misrepresentations and malicious propaganda arising from a recent interview granted by Dr Tanko Yunusa,” the group said, adding that the situation necessitated “a clear and authoritative restatement of our position.”

The movement described itself as “an organic, nationwide, and values-driven democratic movement committed to good governance, accountability, and the rule of law,” noting that its “singular purpose is the emergence of the right leadership for Nigeria through lawful and democratic means.”

It stated unequivocally: “The ideals, energy, and collective resolve of the Obidient Movement are unequivocally committed to the presidential aspiration of Mr Peter Obi.”

While acknowledging that it is currently operating within the ADC, the group said its loyalty is not to any political platform but to Obi’s leadership vision.

“Let it be stated clearly and without ambiguity: The Obidient Movement is not mobilised to support Mr Peter Obi as a vice-presidential candidate to anyone. Our support is exclusively for his emergence as President of Nigeria,” the statement said.

The movement added that it would abide by the outcome of the ADC presidential primary “should the process be transparent, credible, and fair,” but warned that it would take a “united, lawful, and democratic decision” if the process was compromised.

“Wherever Mr Peter Obi, acting within the law and guided by conscience, chooses to pursue his presidential mandate, the Obidient Movement will move with him,” it said.

The clarification comes days after Obi’s ally, Professor Pat Utomi, during a television interview, threatened to withdraw his support for the former governor if he accepted a vice-presidential slot in the ADC.

Vanguard News