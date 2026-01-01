Pat Utomi

Political economist and former presidential candidate, Prof. Pat Utomi, has said he would withdraw his support for Peter Obi if the former Anambra State governor accepts a vice-presidential position ahead of the 2027 general election.

Utomi made the declaration on Thursday during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today, on Thursday.

“Peter Obi will contest for the presidency. The day he becomes somebody’s vice president, I will walk away from his corner. I can tell you that for a fact,” Utomi said.

Utomi also used the opportunity to criticise what he described as the growing tendency to turn the presidency into a refuge for elderly politicians.

“Something very important for this election to bear in mind, the Nigerian presidency has become a retirement home, where people go for the Nigerian State to pay their medical bills. It is not acceptable,” he said.

The political economist argued for an age limit for executive offices in the country, insisting that leadership at that level required physical strength and mental agility.

“Nobody over the age of 70 years should run for an executive position whether it be governor or president,” Utomi stated.

While clarifying his position, he said older politicians could still contribute meaningfully in other capacities, such as the legislature.

“Yes, people can stay in the legislature till their 75, possibly even close to 80, but the Nigerian people must not continue to tolerate presidency being where we keep people who need medical attention,” he added.

Utomi’s comments come amid growing political realignments ahead of the 2027 elections, following Obi’s move to the coalition-backed African Democratic Congress as part of a broader opposition coalition.