Police invite Pastor Chris Okafor over multiple allegations

Pastor Chris

The Police Command in Lagos State has invited Pastor Chris Okafor, Senior Pastor of the Mountain of Liberation and Miracles Ministries over alleged multiple rape and other sexual offences.

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The command’s spokesperson, SP Abimbola Adebisi, confirmed this in a statement in Lagos on Sunday evening.

She said that the Commissioner of Police, Mr Olohundare Jimoh, had directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) to carry out thorough investigation into the allegations.

According to her, the suspect has been formally served with an invitation letter through his legal representative and is expected to cooperate fully with investigators at the SCID, Panti.

“He is expected to cooperate with the police as investigations into what were described as capital offences and other serious crimes commence.

“CP Jimoh also ordered immediate and full security coverage for alleged victims, urging them to come forward to report their complaints at the SCID, ” she said.

The spokesperson assured the public that the identities of victims and witnesses would be kept strictly confidential and adequately protected throughout the investigation.

Adebisi appealed to anyone with credible information or evidence relevant to the case to assist investigators by contacting the SCID directly or through the Police Public Relations Department at the Lagos State Police Command.

She assured members of the public that the investigation would be conducted in a professional, transparent, and unbiased manner, in line with the laws of the land.

The image maker said that the command remains committed to maintaining law and order and ensuring that all allegations of criminal acts against anyone were discreetly and thoroughly investigated according to law.

Vanguard News