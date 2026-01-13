Police intercept vehicle loaded with explosives in Daura — PPRO

Operatives of the police command in Katsina State have succeeded in intercepting a Golf vehicle carrying a large cache of highly explosive materials at a checkpoint in Koza, Daura local government area.

This is contained in a statement issued by the police spokesman, DSP Abubakar Aliyu, on Tuesday in Katsina.

He said: “On Jan. 7, while on an intelligence-led stop and search, a team of policemen succeeded in intercepting a Golf vehicle driven by one Jamilu Musa, aged 40.

“Upon instant search, 6, 975 pieces of detonators were recovered in the suspect’s possession, neatly concealed.”

He revealed that during interrogation, the suspect confessed to having received the materials from one Najib, now at large, en route Kongolam, Mai’adua LG, Katsina State, from Kano State.

“In the course of further investigation, two suspects, one Ibrahim Murtala and Sulaiman Muhammad, were also arrested in connection with the offence.

“7,500 electric detonators and 30½ bags of gelatine weighing 2,273.65 kg were also recovered in their possession,” he said.

He said that the suspects confessed to the commission of the offence, and would be charged in court as soon as investigations are concluded.

Aliyu added that efforts were being intensified to arrest the fleeing suspect.

The PPRO explained that it was in line with the directive of the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, on enhanced vigilance and intelligence-led patrols, especially along highways.

He noted that the Katsina state Police Command, under the leadership of CP Bello Shehu, would continue to intensify intelligence-led patrols and other strategies aimed at protecting the lives and property of people of the state.

Vanguard News