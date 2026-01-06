Photos: Army chief visits IBB, Abdulsalami, Niger gov, assures of enhanced security

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, on Tuesday paid courtesy visits to former Heads of State, General Ibrahim Babangida and General Abdulsalami Abubakar, as well as Niger State Governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago, reaffirming the Nigerian Army’s commitment to improved security, operational excellence and stronger collaboration with key national stakeholders.

The visits, which took place in Niger State, were aimed at strengthening civil-military relations and reinforcing ongoing efforts to address security challenges across the country.

In a statement issued by the Director, Army Public Relations, Colonel Appolonia Anele, the COAS said the Nigerian Army was intensifying initiatives to enhance training, doctrine and operational readiness across its formations.

According to the statement, Lieutenant General Shaibu briefed the former leaders and the state government on various exercises currently being conducted across Army training institutions to ensure personnel are equipped with practical, mission-oriented skills. He explained that the exercises also serve to assess the operational disposition of combat units and identify gaps requiring additional manpower or the establishment of new formations.

Emphasising the strategic importance of Niger State, which has one of the largest landmasses in the country, the Army Chief said the Nigerian Army was deploying all available resources, including technology, to tackle security challenges in the state effectively.

“We are consolidating all available resources and leveraging technology to address security challenges effectively. Niger State holds a special place in our history; I have previously served here as a Training and Doctrine Commander, and many of my colleagues also share a deep connection with this state. It is, in many ways, regarded as home,” Shaibu said.

He also disclosed that he had carried out operational visits to the 31st, 11th and 18th Brigades in Bida, aimed at assessing operational gaps and deploying necessary resources to curb recent security concerns in parts of the state.

In their responses, former Heads of State, Generals Ibrahim Babangida and Abdulsalami Abubakar, welcomed the Army Chief and commended his dedication, professionalism and leadership vision. They praised the Nigerian Army for sustaining high standards of discipline and operational excellence over the years.

Both elder statesmen congratulated Lieutenant General Shaibu on his assumption of office and offered prayers for wisdom, courage and continued success as he leads the Army through evolving security challenges.

Representing Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago, the Deputy Governor of Niger State, Dr Yakubu Garba, also welcomed the COAS and expressed appreciation for the Army’s proactive support in addressing security challenges in the state.

He outlined some of the security issues confronting Niger State and expressed confidence that sustained collaboration with the Nigerian Army would help restore peace and stability.

“We are confident that, with the partnership of the Nigerian Army, we will overcome current challenges and protect lives and communities,” Garba said.

The visits, according to the Army, underscore its commitment to operational excellence, close collaboration with government authorities at all levels, and the protection of Nigeria’s national security interests.