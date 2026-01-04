Oyo APC vows to expose more corruption in Makinde’s govt

Gov Seyi Makinde of Oyo State.

By Adeola Badru

The Oyo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has declared that it is set to unveil further “startling revelations” bordering on alleged corruption, fund mismanagement and questionable dealings under the administration of Governor Seyi Makinde.

The opposition party spoke amid ongoing controversy surrounding an alleged N50 billion said to have been released to the Oyo State Government by the Federal Government to mitigate the impact of the January 2024 explosion that devastated parts of Bodija Estate, Ibadan.

The controversy followed claims by a former governor of Ekiti State, Mr Ayodele Fayose, that the Federal Government released the N50 billion to Governor Makinde.

Since then, the state government has issued several official statements and granted media interviews to explain its position, even as analysts and political observers criticised the governor for failing to disclose details of the federal intervention earlier.

In a statement issued at the weekend and made available to journalists in Ibadan, the APC, through its Publicity Secretary, Mr Olawale Sadare, accused Governor Makinde of hypocrisy, alleging that he routinely attacks the Federal Government while presiding over what it described as a corrupt administration.

“Governor Makinde lives in a glass house from where he throws stones at the neighbourhood, while constantly seeking to demonise the government at the centre as a result of his penchant for self-aggrandisement and dirty politicking,” the party stated.

The APC further claimed that the alleged N50 billion Ibadan explosion relief fund saga had confirmed its long-held position on the nature of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)-led government in the state.

“There is no denying the fact that the N50 billion Ibadan Explosion Relief Fund saga has cleared all doubts about the current PDP government in Oyo State being a cesspool of corruption, thriving on false narratives and propaganda.”

“This is a clear case of fund mismanagement and insensitivity to the plight of the victims of the explosion and their community,” the statement said.

The party also faulted Governor Makinde for what it described as his attempt to disparage the administration of President Bola Tinubu, rather than appreciating the Federal Government’s response to the disaster.

“Another sad dimension is the attempt by Governor Makinde to demonise the Tinubu administration instead of appreciating the President for responding promptly to the emergency by releasing a huge sum to alleviate the suffering of the victims,” the APC said.

Drawing parallels with past events, the party recalled that Governor Makinde allegedly accused the late former President Muhammadu Buhari in 2020 over a consignment of rice sent to Oyo State as COVID-19 palliatives, claiming at the time that some of the bags were contaminated.

The APC further alleged that the governor had consistently failed to acknowledge federal interventions in the state, including increased monthly allocations to the state and its 33 local government councils, donations of compressed natural gas (CNG) buses, cars and tricycles, as well as periodic financial support meant for palliatives to residents.

According to the party, Governor Makinde’s “best response”to these interventions had been his open condemnation of the removal of fuel subsidy, as well as his opposition to the implementation of the Supreme Court judgment granting full financial autonomy to local government councils.

The APC also accused the governor of seizing and selling landed propertybelonging to the Federal Government and alleged that he had shown contempt for key institutions, including the judiciary.

The party recalled that Governor Makinde instituted a court action against the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in 2019 when the anti-graft agency sought to probe the controversial “exercise book” contract award. It noted that the case was still pending.

“This could be the reason he is enjoying temporary relief, despite the fact that his government reeks of corruption and wastefulness,” the APC alleged.

The opposition party claimed that some associates of Governor Makinde were beginning to speak out, noting that: “We have it on good authority that some allies of Governor Makinde are now troubled by their conscience and can no longer conceal the dirty secrets of the PDP government in the state.”

“They have started talking to the appropriate authorities, and by the time their revelations are made public, Governor Makinde and his co-travellers will have nowhere to hide,” the APC said.

Vanguard News