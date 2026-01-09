Osun 2026: Adeleke remains our sole candidate — Accord Party chair

Governor Ademola Adeleke

Chairman of Accord Party in Osun State, Victor Akande, has reaffirmed that Governor Ademola Adeleke remains the party’s sole candidate for the August 8 governorship election in the state.

Aknade also boasted that the All Progressives Congress, APC and its governorship candidate, Bola Oyebamiji, are not in anyway a threat to Governor Adeleke’s re-election bid.

Speaking with newsmen in Osogbo, yesterday, the party chairman, said the purported candidature of one Clement Bamigbola from Accord Party is a waste of time and resources, saying, Adeleke remains the party sole candidate.

According to him, “The kangaroo primary purportedly held by a non-existent faction is just a ruse, such faction does not exist within our party structure by law.

“The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has been dealing with the Barrister Maxwell Mgbudem in the various elections held in some state, including in Anambra and Ekiti States and I can assure you that the situation would not be different here in Osun.

“Those who were spreading the existence of a factional candidate are just political jobbers seeking attention for pecuniary gain. But I am assuring you that Governor Adeleke has no rival as far as our party ticket is concerned”.

Speaking on the possibility of losing to an APC candidate, Akande stated that the people of the State had rejected APC in 2022 and would even speak louder in August by re-electing the governor for another four-year term.

His words, “We know the antecedents of the APC, we know how they governed when they were in power. The party reduced the workers to beggars through the payment of half salary. We would not return to such era again.

“The people have rejected APC at the poll in 2022 and would even speak louder in August to make APC realise that Osun does not want the party to return it to the era of darkness”, he added