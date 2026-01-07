Okpebholo commissions diagnostic centre built by Edo people in the Diaspora

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY –THE governor of Edo State, Sen. Monday Okpebholo on Wednesday commissioned a low-cost dialysis and diagnostic centre built by the Edo National Association Worldwide (ENAW) where a session of dialysis would cost N60,000.

Represented by his Commissioner for Health, Dr. Cyril Oshiomhole, Okpebholo said the initiative aligned with his vision for the health sector.

He assured ENAW of his administration’s commitment to ensuring the centre operated according to best practices and high professional standard.

President of ENAW, Engr. (Mrs) Bose Ogbeifun-Oviasu, said she conceived the project because her eldest sister suffered kidney disease for many years and said that other dialysis centres were being constructed in Okpella in Edo North and Ekpoma in Edo Central.

She said the prices were subsidised because of Edo people in diaspora’s commitment to contributing resources to ensure the poor have access to the services.

According to her, “In 2004, my family faced a challenging journey when my beloved sister battled kidney failure. | witnessed firsthand the pain, exhaustion, and endless travelling required for treatment. More importantly, | observed her courage, and it became clear to me that many others were fighting the same silent battle, often without the means or access to care.

” lt was during those long, uncertain days that a vision took root in my heart — a vision that no one should have to suffer alone or lose hope simply because they cannot afford or access lifesaving dialysis treatment.

“The ENAW Dialysis Center in Okpella,Edo North Senatorial District, has also been completed and is currently being fitted with dialysis machines and other medical devices in preparation for its commissioning soon.

“| am glad to inform you all that the ENAW Dialysis Center in Ekpoma, Edo Central Senatorial District, is currently under construction.

“Each center stand as a testament to what is possible when purpose meets partnership, when empathy leads to action, and when leadership is guided by love.”