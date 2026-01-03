Okpe union fumes over anti- okpe identity role of Delta monarch

Warns mischievous elements

The recent anti-Okpẹ Identity role of HRM Orhue l, the Orodje of Okpẹ Kingdom and some of his chiefs, is a challenge which we are destined by history to overcome for the interest of the Okpẹ Nation’’ says President General of Okpe Union Worldwide, Prof Igho Natufe.

Prof Natufe made this remark in Lagos on Thursday.

He said the union would not relent in its effort to ensure that the Okpẹ Identity project was achieved.

‘’The interference/usurpation of the role of Okpẹ Union as a registered body with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) as a socio-cultural cum a pressure group has limited our effectiveness, given that much financial resources have been diverted towards our court cases with the renegade group. This role amongst others is being threatened by the traditional leaders maybe for political reasons, as they now want to dictate who emerge the leaders of the Union’’.

In a New Year address to the public, Natufe observed that court cases had posed a cog in the wheel of progress of the union.

‘’Another major activity of the year 2025 is the progress recorded in ongoing court cases, which have continued to yield positive outcomes for the Union. This reflects the Union’s determination and commitment to protecting its interests through legal intervention. We shall continue our legal actions against the contemnors as a just and legal avenue to the restoration of democracy and good governance in Okpẹ Nation’’.

He told Nigerians to have a change of attitude in dealing with matters affecting the Okpe people.

‘’During the preceding year, the Union was compelled by several factors to address pressing issues affecting the Okpẹ people in the media. Some of these media engagements clarified deliberate distortion of facts regarding Okpẹ Identity. The Union was very active in the media space, either in the social media or mainstream media. These media visibility has positioned the Okpẹ Union as a strategic group among ethnic nationalities in Nigeria capable of championing and protecting the collective interests of the people at home and in the Diaspora’’.

The president general also spoke on the large turn-out during the 95th anniversary of the Okpe Union in Lagos.

‘’2025 has been a landmark year for the Okpẹ Nation. One defined by unity, resilience, and purposeful remembrance. Most notably, we proudly commemorated the 95th Anniversary of the establishment of the Okpẹ Union on May 16, a historic milestone that honoured our roots, reaffirmed our identity, and strengthened our collective resolve as a people. Held at the registered national headquarters of the Okpẹ Union in Obalende, Lagos, the Anniversary was attended by members from all branches in Nigeria and from the Diaspora. I thank God for making it possible for me to physically attend this august celebration and to preside over it. The positive vibes at the event were electric and guided by our ancestors’’.

He applauded members across Nigeria and in the Diaspora for rendering altruistic services to the Okpẹ Union and Okpẹ Nation.

‘’In the face of endogenous and exogenous challenges and distractions, our members remained resolute. Mention must also be made of the invaluable financial and moral support we enjoyed from several Okpẹ nationals, non-members of the Union, in support of our activities since 2021’’.

Natufe expressed delight at the numerous activities of the Okpe Union throughout 2025.

‘’Okpẹ Union continues to play critical roles in both the Movement for National Reformation (MNR) and The Rebirth Group (TRG); both national organizations that are actively engaged in the restructuring of Nigeria’s federalism. As a stakeholder in TRG, Okpẹ Union participated in its maiden symposium in Ibadan, in May 2024.

Subsequently, in 2025, we participated in TRG Symposia on political restructuring of Nigeria, in Enugu, Gombe, and Port Harcourt, in July, October and December, respectively’’.

He said Okpẹ Union performed admirably in 2025.

‘’The Union took part in several social and community engagements, including funerals, weddings, and other important events. These representations were carried out by members of the NEC, Okpẹ Union branches and in some cases, both organs. We participated in the burial ceremonies of our brother and mentor, Rev. Dr. Charles E. Osume, an illustrious son of Okpẹ Nation and an unwavering advocate of Okpẹ Identity in March 2025. Overall, , demonstrating commitment, progress, and strong visibility across various engagements. Our branches have solidified their positions while some have engaged in initiatives geared towards the growth and promotion of Okpẹ Identity’’.

Particularly, he gave Okpe Union, South-West Region a pat on the back for encouraging the young ones to participate in Okpe cultural dances and awarding bursary to Okpẹ Students in higher educational institutions.

The former university professor of political science urged other Branches to emulate the South-West Region.

‘’We are also working on plans to open new branches of the Union in 2026’’.