Oborevwori, Omo-Agege, Delta APC stakeholders meet on e-registration, congresses

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By Ochuko Akuopha, Asaba

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State, his predecessor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, former Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, and other stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state on Friday met in Asaba to deliberate on the party’s ongoing electronic registration (e-registration) exercise and forthcoming congresses.

The meeting, held at the Banquet Hall of Government House, Asaba, was attended by the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Chief Festus Keyamo; the APC National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Felix Morka; members of the National and State Assemblies; and other notable party leaders in the state.

Speaking at the meeting, Governor Oborevwori said leadership derives its legitimacy from the people and is sustained by humility.

“When people talk about leaders, what makes you a leader? It is the people that make you a leader. All of you here are my leaders; I am only holding the front for you,” he said.

The governor noted that the party was doing well at the national level and dismissed claims of crisis within the state chapter of the APC.

Emphasising that unity remains the party’s greatest strength, he urged stakeholders to place collective interest above personal considerations, resist division and avoid unnecessary conflicts. He also stressed the need for members to work together to deliver massive votes for President Bola Tinubu and other APC candidates in the 2027 general elections.

In his remarks, Chief Festus Keyamo called on party members to remain focused as the APC prepares for its congresses.

Also speaking, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege said his visit to Government House was his first in over 18 years, describing it as a gesture of inclusiveness by the governor.

He reaffirmed his commitment to the success of the party in the state, saying: “As a faithful party man, I, Ovie Omo-Agege, will continue to contribute to our collective growth and development.

“As the leader of the party in the state, the governor’s leadership is critical to our collective progress and to good governance in Delta State. I am ready to work with him and other leaders to ensure that the party thrives and delivers bold and sustainable benefits to our people.”

Former Governor of Delta State, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, commended stakeholders for their unity and sustained engagement, urging them to intensify grassroots mobilisation by taking the e-registration exercise to homes and communities across the state.