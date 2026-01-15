Northern groups plan ’60 yrs without Sardauna’ summit to rethink future

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

KADUNA — Northern socio-cultural groups and institutions have announced plans to convene a major conference themed “Sixty Years Without the Sardauna”, aimed at reflecting on the legacy of Sir Ahmadu Bello, the Sardaunan Sokoto, and charting a new course for the development of Northern Nigeria.

The announcement was made Wednesday at a press briefing held at the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) Secretariat in Kaduna, coinciding with the 60th anniversary of the assassination of the Sardauna and some of his colleagues on January 15, 1966.

Addressing journalists, the convener, Bashir M. Dalhatu, said the conference, scheduled for the first week of April 2026, seeks to move beyond nostalgia to critically examine the region’s past, present, and future.

“Today is exactly sixty years since Sir Ahmadu Bello, Sardaunan Sokoto, and some of his colleagues were murdered by rogue elements of the Nigerian military. Those tragic events plunged the country into crises, including a thirty-month civil war,” Dalhatu said.

He emphasized that while January 15 is commemorated as Armed Forces Remembrance Day, it is equally important for Nigerians—particularly Northerners—to reflect on historical turning points that shaped the nation and the region.

Dalhatu described the Sardauna as a towering symbol of visionary, disciplined, and inclusive leadership, noting that his commitment to good governance, integrity, and the welfare of the people set standards that remain unmatched.

“The Sardauna’s vision gave birth to world-class institutions such as Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, and laid foundations for massive investments in education, healthcare, infrastructure, agriculture, and economic development across the region,” he said.

He lamented that more than 70 percent of Northerners today are under 60 and did not experience the kind of leadership that unified the region, expanded opportunities, and protected the poor. According to Dalhatu, the North now faces fragmentation, high governance costs, inter-communal conflicts, insecurity, poor leadership standards, and millions of out-of-school children and Almajirai.

The conference aims to bring together leaders, elders, intellectuals, traditional and religious figures, entrepreneurs, women, and youths to critically assess the region’s strengths and weaknesses, explore constructive solutions, and identify assets that can be harnessed for development.

Dalhatu said the summit will draw on research and informed analyses to produce actionable strategies to improve security, economic growth, social cohesion, and governance in Northern Nigeria.

“The ultimate goal is to rekindle the spirit of hard work, peaceful coexistence, respect for shared values, and responsible leadership that defined the era of the Sardauna, while reaffirming the North’s role as a key stakeholder in Nigeria’s democratic development,” he added.

The press briefing was convened on behalf of several organisations, including the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), Northern Elders Forum (NEF), Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation, Arewa House, CEDDART, A.R.D.P., Arewa Defence League, MACBAN, and other allied groups.