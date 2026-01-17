No administrative gridlock in Kano govt, says SSG

Gov Abba Yusuf

By Bashir Bello

KANO – The Kano State Government has dismissed claims that public administration in the state has been grounded following a directive by Governor Abba Yusuf suspending the forwarding of files to his office, describing such reports as misleading and unfounded.

In a statement issued to newsmen, the Secretary to the State Government, Umar Ibrahim, said the directive, which was issued towards the end of December, was a routine fiscal and administrative control measure and not an indication of governance breakdown.

According to the government, the directive coincided with the expiration of the 2025 Appropriation Law and the ongoing consideration of the 2026 budget by the State House of Assembly, making it imperative to exercise restraint in executive approvals with financial implications.

“The claim that public administration has been grounded is incorrect and devoid of factual or legal basis,” the statement said.

The government explained that the temporary measure was aimed at preventing unauthorized expenditure, illegal financial commitments and potential audit queries, stressing that no new spending commitments should be undertaken without a valid appropriation law.

The SSG emphasized that governance in the state has continued uninterrupted, noting that essential services such as security, healthcare, education, sanitation and other critical sectors remain fully operational under existing statutory provisions and standing approvals.

He clarified that the directive only placed a pause on the escalation of new discretionary matters to the governor’s office, while Ministries, Departments and Agencies, MDAs, continue to function within their lawful mandates.

The government further stated that the decision was meant to curb the usual end-of-year rush for approvals, which often undermines transparency, accountability and fiscal discipline.

“It is unfortunate that a lawful and precautionary administrative decision has been misrepresented as administrative paralysis,” the statement added, describing the move as a reflection of foresight, discipline and respect for the rule of law.

The Kano State Government assured residents that once the ongoing transitional administrative reviews are concluded, further directives would be issued to guide the next phase of executive operations.

It reaffirmed its commitment to transparency, effective service delivery and prudent management of public resources in the overall interest of the people of Kano State.