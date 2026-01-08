NMDPRA: Dangote pulls out, ICPC stands firm on Farouk Ahmed probe

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has said it will continue its investigation into Engineer Farouk Ahmed, the immediate past Authority Chief Executive and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), despite the withdrawal of the petition against him.

The Commission disclosed that it received a letter dated January 5, 2026, titled ‘Notice of Withdrawal of Petition against Engineer Farouk Ahmed,’ from Dr. O.J. Onoja, SAN and Associates, legal counsel to Alhaji Aliko Dangote.

The position of the Commission was conveyed in a statement signed by its Spokesperson and Head of Media and Public Communications, Okor Odey, late on Wednesday night

According to the ICPC, the letter notified the Commission that the petitioner had withdrawn the petition dated December 16, 2025, in its entirety and indicated that another law enforcement agency had taken over the matter.

Odey said, “The letter from O.J Onoja SAN, states that the petitioner has withdrawn the petition dated 16th December, 2025, submitted against Engineer Farouk Ahmed, the immediate past ACE/CEO of the NMDPRA in its entirety and that another law enforcement agency has taken over.

“The ICPC wishes to state categorically that in line with the provisions of sections 3(14) and 27(3) of its enabling Act, the investigations in the interest of the Nigerian people and the Nigerian state have already commenced and are presently ongoing.

“The ICPC will therefore continue to investigate this matter in line with its statutory mandate and in the interest of transparency, accountability and the fight against corruption for the benefit of Nigeria.”

The Commission reaffirmed its commitment to carrying out its duties in the fight against corruption, insisting that the matter would be pursued in accordance with the law and in the interest of the Nigerian state.