NITDA trains PWDs, says digital inclusion key to Nigeria’s tech future

By Progress Godfrey

ABUJA – The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) on Wednesday said digital skills have no barriers as it empowered a new cohort of persons with disabilities (PWDs) with essential technology skills.

The training, announced in a post on its official X (formerly Twitter) account, was carried out in partnership with the Inclusive Friends Association (IFA) and SIMBED, as part of efforts to ensure that every Nigerian, regardless of ability, can participate in the digital economy.

NITDA said the programme was designed to give persons with disabilities practical skills that can help them secure jobs, start businesses and contribute meaningfully to national development.

The agency noted that digital inclusion is no longer optional, adding that excluding any group from technology development weakens Nigeria’s growth and competitiveness in the global digital space.

Director-General of NITDA, Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, who was represented by the Director of Special Duties, Mr Oladejo Olawunmi, said the initiative was about empowerment, not charity, and that the participants were being prepared to lead in the digital economy.

“Persons with Disabilities are not mere beneficiaries of charity but vital contributors to Nigeria’s progress.

“Equipped with accessible digital skills, they become innovators, entrepreneurs, and leaders driving productivity across sectors,” he said.

The DG added that the training aligns with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which places inclusivity at the centre of national development.

He also urged the participants to use their new skills to create value and to share knowledge within their communities as ambassadors of digital inclusion.

NITDA said the beneficiaries are expected to return to their communities as agents of change, helping to build an inclusive technology ecosystem where no one is left behind.