Nigeria’s US crude oil imports rise to 42m barrels in 10 months

By Udeme Akpan

Nigeria’s crude oil imports from the United States in the first 10 months of 2025 rose to more than 42 million barrels.

According to data from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA), between January and October 2025, Nigeria imported 42.13 million barrels, representing a significant increase from 15.79 million barrels during the same period in 2024.

This indicates an increase of about 167 percent year-on-year, due mainly to the efforts of the Dangote Petroleum Refinery.

On the other hand, imports in 2024 did not exceed four million barrels and dropped sharply to 1.04 million barrels in June, indicating instability during the period.

Although Nigeria did not import from the United States in January, its February imports totaled 3.11 million barrels, down from 3.61 million barrels in February 2024.

However, its imports rose to 5.25 million barrels in March 2025, up from nearly 1.83 million barrels in March 2024.

According to the agency, Nigeria imported 3.79 million barrels in May 2025, about 1.71 million barrels more than a year earlier, while imports rose to 9.16 million barrels in June 2025.

It stated that imports rose to 4.17 million barrels in July, slightly above July 2024 levels, adding that August followed with 6.24 million barrels, while September and October each recorded steady imports of 4.19 million barrels.

Meanwhile, Petroleumprice.ng quoted analysts as attributing the imports to the nation’s growing need for imported crude to meet refinery feedstock requirements, especially as privately owned refineries expand operations.

It stated: “With 42.13 million barrels already imported in ten months, Nigeria’s US crude intake has nearly tripled year-on-year. If current trends persist, full-year volumes could rise further.

The data also point to a gradual ramp-up in crude intake at the Dangote Petroleum Refinery, where US light sweet crude has emerged as a preferred feedstock due to its suitability for complex refining processes.”

Reacting in an interview with Vanguard, a Petroleum Economist, Prof. Wumi Iledare, said: “The sharp increase in Nigeria’s crude oil imports from the United States—rising to over 42 million barrels in the first ten months of 2025—marks a structural shift with important macroeconomic and sectoral consequences.

“The net impact on the Nigerian economy will hinge critically on exchange rate dynamics, domestic crude allocation efficiency, and refinery utilisation outcomes.

“Crude oil imports will influence petroleum product prices and inflation largely through the exchange rate channel. If macroeconomic stability is preserved and refinery utilisation remains high, the net effect can be positive for output, income, and employment.

“However, without resolving domestic crude allocation and pricing constraints, Nigeria risks entrenching a paradoxical dependence on imported feedstock—an outcome inconsistent with energy security and long-term industrial optimisation.”

File —USA