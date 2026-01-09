Nigeria’s infant formula not part of global recall – Nestle

By Chioma Obinna

Nestlé Nigeria on Friday reassured parents and caregivers that its infant formula products are safe for consumption following a recent voluntary and precautionary recall of specific Nestlé infant formula batches in some other countries.

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In a statement, signed by the Corporate Affairs Manager, Nestlé Nigeria PLC, Toju Egbebi, the company clarified that infant formula sold in Nigeria is not affected by the recall

Egbebi emphasized that all products are officially registered with the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC.

“We want to emphasize that the Nestlé Infant Formula products sold by Nestlé Nigeria and officially registered with NAFDAC are not affected by this recall,” the company stated.

Nestlé Nigeria confirmed that its SMA product lines (SMA Gold 1, SMA Gold 2, SMA Gold 3) and NAN product ranges (NAN Optipro 1, NAN Optipro 2, NAN Optipro 3) remain safe, reaffirming the company’s commitment to infant health and product quality.

“The safety and quality of our products, and the health of babies, are our top priorities,” the company added.

The announcement comes amid heightened concern from parents globally whenever infant formula recalls are reported, highlighting the importance of clear communication from manufacturers and regulatory agencies.

Nestlé Nigeria urged parents to continue using its products with confidence and to reach out to official channels for any inquiries regarding product safety.

Some of the countries affected are Austria, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Lithuania, and the Netherlands.

Others are Norway, Poland, Portugal, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Mexico, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, Australia, New Zealand, the Philippines, South Africa, Taiwan, and Vietnam.

Vanguard News