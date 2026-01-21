Nigerian newspapers review: [Kaduna] Names of 177 abducted worshippers revealed

In today’s Nigerian newspapers review programme, Today in the News, Vanguard leads with the revelation of the identities of the 177 persons kidnapped from ECWA Church and the Cherubim and Seraphim Churches 1 and 2 at Kurmin Wali community in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State on January 18.

Another headline states that the Federal Government intends to reduce its dependence on borrowing, increase investment in the economy, and tap more into domestic resources to drive growth, according to the Finance Minister, Wale Edun, at the 56th World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Vanguard also reports that despite the high exchange rate and inflation-driven cost of living crisis, Nigerians spent 19% more on foreign education and health services, totalling $1.73 billion in the first half of 2025 (H1’25), the highest in four years since 2022.

Moving to the next newspaper, The Guardian leads with lawmakers looking unlikely to reform the Electoral Act 2022 that benefits them, as debates over electoral credibility resurface in Nigeria ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Next paper, The Punch’s top headline states that former Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN), might spend a longer time in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS).

Lastly, The Nation leads with the Federal Government getting set to cut down on borrowings and increase mobilisation of foreign and domestic investments under a comprehensive strategy to accelerate economic growth.

Vanguard News