Nigerian newspapers review: [2026] New Year bloodshed in Niger: 42 killed in deadly terror attacks

In today’s Nigerian newspapers review programme, Today in the News, Vanguard reports that bandits attacked a Niger State community, killing at least 42 people, including children, and abducting many others.

Another headline features chief executives and leading economists saying that Nigeria’s economy in 2026 is at a crossroads, with growth prospects weighed down by significant near-term risks.

Vanguard also reports that Venezuela’s President Nicolás Maduro is due in a New York federal court on January 5, a move that has sparked outrage among global leaders.

Moving to the next Newspaper, The Guardian’s lead headline states that geopolitical tensions in Venezuela and potential disruptions to global oil supply could push crude prices lower and strain the Federal Government’s N58.18 trillion 2026 budget.

Next paper, The Punch leads with the NNPC Limited’s growing financial strain, as underperforming subsidiaries deepen inter-company debt, pushing outstanding obligations to N30.30 trillion.

Finally, The Nation’s top headline features President Bola Tinubu ordering a manhunt for terrorists behind the killing of civilians and the abduction of women and children in Niger State.

Vanguard News