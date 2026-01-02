Nigerian newspapers review: [2026] Atiku, Obi, CAN, PDP, ACF, MBF chart way forward for Nigeria

In today’s Nigerian newspapers review programme, Today in the News, Vanguard reports that former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate Peter Obi, Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Middle Belt Forum (MBF) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) urged federal, state and local governments to prioritise good governance in 2026.

Another headline features the Oyo State Government saying that the N30 billion federal intervention fund for the January 2024 Bodija explosion has remained unused for nearly two years, while the outstanding N20 billion balance of the approved N50 billion is yet to be released.

Vanguard also reports that FirstBank has successfully raised N500 billion capital.

Moving to the next Newspaper, The Guardian leads with 2025 in Nigeria recording major reforms and industrial gains but marred by insecurity, killings and kidnappings, while 2026 is expected to centre on security, economic recovery, tax policies and political realignments ahead of the 2027 elections.

Next paper, The Punch leads with a report that Nigeria’s banking sector saw an increase in bad loans in 2025 following the Central Bank of Nigeria’s withdrawal of COVID-19 regulatory forbearance, according to its latest macroeconomic outlook report.

Finally, The Nation leads with the National Assembly ordering the release of Certified True Copies of the harmonised bills signed by President Bola Tinubu to ensure public access and address concerns over the authenticity of the new Tax Acts.

Vanguard News