Nigeria, UAE to host joint investment confab in Lagos — Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu says Nigeria will co-host Investopia with the United Arab Emirates in Lagos in February to attract global investors and boost sustainable investment inflows.

Tinubu announced this on Tuesday at the 2026 Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW).

He spoke on the sidelines of Nigeria’s conclusion of a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) with the UAE.

This is contained in a statement issued by Presidential spokesperson, Mr Bayo Onanuga, on Tuesday in Abu Dhabi.

The CEPA is aimed at deepening cooperation in renewable energy, infrastructure, logistics and digital trade.

Those present at the signing included Tinubu, UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Nigeria’s Trade Minister, Dr Jumoke Oduwole.

Also present was the UAE Minister of Foreign Trade, Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi.

Tinubu described the CEPA as a historic and strategic agreement with broad benefits for both countries.

He said it would strengthen cooperation in aviation, logistics, agriculture and climate-smart infrastructure.

The president said Investopia would convene investors, innovators, policymakers and business leaders in Lagos.

He said the platform would convert opportunities into commitments and ideas into concrete investments.

“We warmly invite our partners to help build sustainable and shared prosperity for Nigeria, Africa and the world,” Tinubu said.

He said Nigeria aims to mobilise up to 30 billion dollars annually in climate and green industrial finance.

Tinubu noted that electricity remains the foundation of every modern economy, highlighting efforts to balance industrialisation with decarbonisation as a Global South economy.

The president called for reforms in global finance to ease access for developing countries, while urging a shift from sovereign guarantees to blended finance and first-loss capital mechanisms.

Tinubu said Nigeria has strengthened climate governance through a National Carbon Market Activation Policy, adding that a National Carbon Registry was launched to enhance transparency and investor confidence.

The president said the Electricity Act 2023 supports decentralised power generation for underserved communities, stressing that Nigeria recently launched a 500-million-dollar renewable energy fund backed by the NSIA.

Tinubu added that a 750-million-dollar World Bank programme would expand clean power access to 17.5 million Nigerians.

He reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to net-zero emissions by 2060 under its Energy Transition Plan.

The president invited investors to Nigeria’s lithium and critical minerals sector, with emphasis on local value addition.

He said ongoing reforms have delivered a 21 per cent growth in non-oil exports.

He said Nigeria now has over 50 billion dollars in investment commitments across key sectors.

”We are ready to work with partners across the world to ensure that the next era of development is not only green and inclusive, but just and enduring,” Tinubu said.

Vanguard News