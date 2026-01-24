Nigeria, U.S. reaffirm commitment to religious freedom, security

Nigeria and the United States have reaffirmed their resolve to deepen cooperation on religious freedom and national security, pledging sustained joint action to protect vulnerable communities and hold perpetrators of violence accountable.

Read Also: Nigerians beg US to sustain its attacks on terrorist bases

This is contained in a joint statement issued by Nigeria’s National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, and the U.S. team lead, Under Secretary of State, Ms. Allison Hooker, at the end of the first session of the U.S.–Nigeria Joint Working Group, held in Abuja on Thursday.

According to the statement, the Working Group was established to address issues arising from Nigeria’s designation as a Country of Particular Concern under the U.S. International Religious Freedom Act.

It was also to foster practical cooperation aimed at reducing violence, particularly against Christian communities, and ensuring freedom of worship for all Nigerians.

The joint statement noted that strategic discussions focused on strengthening collaboration to improve religious freedom and enhance security across the country, while recognising the long-standing partnership between both nations, founded on shared values of pluralism, respect for the rule of law and national sovereignty.

It said the U.S. delegation welcomed Nigeria’s ongoing realignment of security resources, especially in the North Central states, as part of efforts to address insecurity and protect civilians.

Both sides, the statement said, reaffirmed their “strong and unflinching commitment” to the principles of religious freedom.

“They also agreed on the need for active and sustained measures to safeguard the rights to freedom of religion, expression and peaceful assembly in line with the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” it added.

The statement further emphasised the importance of protecting civilians, particularly members of vulnerable Christian communities, and ensuring accountability for those responsible for acts of violence.

It added that both countries agreed to further strengthen counter-terrorism cooperation, including through enhanced operational collaboration, access to technology, anti-money laundering efforts, countering the financing of terrorism, and building law enforcement and investigative capacity.

The U.S. side, according to the statement, commended Nigeria for its prompt actions to enhance security for at-risk Christian communities and Nigerians of all faiths affected by terrorism and criminal violence.

The joint statement concluded that the next meeting of the U.S.–Nigeria Joint Working Group would be held in the United States at a mutually convenient date to be arranged through diplomatic channels.

Vanguard News