New Year: Aiyedatiwa pardons 77 prisoners in Ondo

Aiyedatiwa

By Dayo Johnson Akure

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo state, has granted clemency to 77 convicts across correctional facilities in the state.

A statement issued in Akure, the state capital by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary Ebenezer Adeniyan, said this followed the recommendation of the State Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy.

Adeniyan said that ” This gracious act, timed to commemorate the January 1, 2026 New Year celebrations, underscores Governor Aiyedatiwa’s deep commitment to rehabilitative justice, second chances, and the humane side of governance.

“It reflects his belief that the justice system should balance accountability with compassion, particularly for those who have demonstrated genuine remorse and potential for reintegration into society.

He noted that ” the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Dr. Kayode Ajulo, SAN, who chairs the Advisory Council, explained the meticulous process behind the recommendations in a statement:

“In commemoration of the January 1st, 2026 New Year Day celebration, the State Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy recommended a total of 77 convicts for the mercy of Mr. Governor.

” In so doing, the Council considered the nature of offence, length of time served, conduct and behavior in custody, age and health condition, rehabilitation and prospects of reintegration and reports from correctional and legal authorities.”

“Ajulo praised the Governor’s decision, noting: “After due consideration, Mr. Governor has graciously approved the list of beneficiaries,” highlighting Aiyedatiwa’s thoughtful approach in personally reviewing each case to ensure fairness and humanity prevail.

The approved clemency measures include:outright release for 12 convicts who have shown exemplary conduct and completed significant portions of their sentences, commutation of death sentences to life imprisonment or fixed terms for 22 condemned inmates and reduction of life imprisonment to 25 years for 4 inmates.

Others include reduction of life imprisonment to 20 years for 14 inmates, reduction of life imprisonment to 15 years for 15 inmates, reduction of life imprisonment to 10 years for 6 inmates and commutation to lesser terms of imprisonment for 4 inmates.

“This compassionate gesture by His Excellency exemplifies profound mercy and a forward-thinking leadership that prioritizes rehabilitation over mere punishment.

Ajulo said that “Governor Aiyedatiwa’s actions reaffirm his unwavering dedication to justice sector reforms, decongesting correctional facilities, and fostering hope for redemption among those who have erred but are willing to reform.