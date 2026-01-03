NBB of C has changed the face of Nigerian boxing – Ladipo

Rafiu Ladipo

President of Nigeria Boxing Board of Control (NBB of C) Dr. Rafiu Oladipo has said that since his coming on board, the body has succeeded in giving professional boxing a new lease of life in the country, promising that they will continue to change the country’s boxing narrative.

According to him, Nigerian boxers now earn good money for stepping into the ring

“You will agree with me that before the coming on board of this present NBB of C, boxing was nothing to write home about in this country.

“Many boxers then lived in penury; but all that has changed now, as boxers now receive good money and at times in Dollars which has enabled some of them become employers of labour and able to take good care of their families.”

“We will continue to improve on their purse”, noted Oladipo who also doubles as President General of Nigeria Football Supporters Club.

He explained that their achievement was made possible by the enabling environment created for promoters and the cordial relationship existing between him and other board members and commended the Secretary General, Remi Aboderin for his untiring efforts in moving boxing forward.

Oladipo also stated that they have organized 85 fights since he became President noting that they have bigger plans for the game.

” Right now we’ve had 85 fights since coming to office and apart from Lagos, we have succeeded in taking boxing to Abeokuta, Ibadan, Benin City, Enugu, Awka, Abuja and Aba. The last few months we have had an average of two fights in a month. And because of the plans we put in place, Europeans have now chosen Nigeria as the only place in Africa where they can bring their boxers to fight and make money and we’re going to sustain that momentum”, he said.

He also used the occasion to pray for the quick recovery of former world heavyweight champion, Anthony Joshua who was involved in a ghastly motor accident along Lagos- Ibadan Express Way.

In his remarks Scribe of the board who also doubles as President of West African Boxing Union ( WABU), Remi Aboderin said they’re committed to ensuring that more Nigerian boxers are ranked by the various continental boxing bodies.

He posited that they’re out to have more boxing tournament this year and will continue to create enabling environment that will encourage more promoters to come into the game