Nigerian boxer, Musa battles Benin Republic counterpart in WBA Africa title bout

L-R: Nigerian WBA Featherweight boxer Tope “TP-Rock” Musa; promoter of the fight, Emmanuel Zacheus and Benin Republic boxer, Koussai Martin, at the pre-fight news conference in Abuja on Friday evening.

Nigerian boxer, Tope Tp-Rock Musa, says he will outclass his opponent, Koussai Martin, from Benin Republic in the World Boxing Association (WBA) Africa Super Featherweight title fight scheduled for Saturday in Abuja.

Speaking on Friday evening at the official pre-fight news conference, To-Rock assured fans he would demonstrate superior skill in the ring.

He said he would dismiss his Benin Republic counterpart within five rounds.

“I will show you boxing; I am ready for tomorrow,” he said.

The Nigerian pugilist appreciated his fans and the Nigeria Boxing Board of Control (NBBC) for their support.

The Beninese, while reacting to the challenge, said he was fully prepared for what he called “a battle between neighbours”.

He said he was ready to deliver “fireworks” in the ring.

According to him, the Nigerian camp appears “over-confident”, but he will change the story when the fight begins.

“Our iron will burn; tomorrow you will see fireworks,” Koussai MK said.

Earlier, Rafiu Oladipo, President, Nigerian Boxing Board of Control (NBBofC) confirmed that the fight had received full endorsement by the WBA.

Oladipo added that all financial obligations for the boxers had been met by the promoter.

“The WBA has given the endorsement, including how much each boxer will earn, and the promoter has agreed to pay.

“There will be no issues after the fight; the money is already secured.”

He explained that both camps had attended the rules meeting conducted in accordance with WBA standards, and expressed confidence that Saturday’s showdown would be conducted professionally.

“We expect Nigerians to come out tomorrow to witness the show,” he said.

The promoter of the fight, Emmanuel Zacheus, said the decision to bring the fight to Abuja was aimed at deepening professional boxing in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

According to him, the TP Rock camp is confident of victory, having invested heavily in the boxer’s preparations.

“Tope has proved himself across Africa; I believe he will become WBA African champion tomorrow by the grace of God,” he said.

Zacheus said the event would feature supporting bouts while assured boxing fans of a memorable experience.

He urged Abuja residents to come out physically to watch the fight rather than rely on televised coverage, as the organisers were already planning another major event for May next year, also in Abuja.

“We want all the boxers to prove themselves because we are still scouting for future talents,” he said.

Vanguard News