National grid fails again, with second outage in 5 days

By Mariam Eko

The nation’s electricity grid collapsed again on Tuesday morning, at about 11 am, leaving homes and businesses without power.

This is the second time in one month, as the last system collapse occurred four days ago.

Data obtained from the Nigerian Independent System Operator, NISO, an arm of the Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN, responsible for power stability, showed that the total power from two generating companies, GENCOs, stood at 219.00 megawatts (MW) as of the time of filing this report.

In a phone chat with the Head of Communications, NISO, Mr. Kazah Akau said it is not really a collapse but a little disturbance. “We are going to release a statement soon. What happened is not actually a collapse but a little disturbance,” he said.

Meanwhile, the distribution load profile from all 11 DisCos showed a total of 220MW. Benin and Ibadan DisCos had the highest load allocation of 65.00MW and 50.00MW respectively, followed by Ikeja and Kaduna DisCo at 40.00MW each. Abuja DisCo had the least load allocation with 25.00MW.