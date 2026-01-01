NASS to clarify alleged discrepancies on gazetted tax acts

National Assembly

The National Assembly says it has taken steps to address public concerns over alleged discrepancies in the Tax Acts, promising to make available certified copies of the bills signed by President Bola Tinubu.

The Director of Information, Mr Bullah Bi-Allah, in a statement on Thursday, said the Assembly has directed the Clerk to release the transmitted tax bills.

According to him, the bills include the certificate pages to allow the public to verify the documents.

He said the management had taken note of the alleged discrepancies between votes and proceedings of the National Assembly and the gazetted versions of passed tax acts.

He said the decision to release the document was in response to public calls for transparency, adding that the release would allow members of the public to review and verify the documents.

He, however, said that in spite of widespread public interest, only a limited number of persons have formally requested the Certified True Copies (CTCs) of the harmonised bills, affirming that all such requests had been processed.

According to him, the Clerk is also working with the Federal Government Printing Press to publish the duly certified and assented Acts in compliance with the law.

He said the gazettes are expected to be ready on Thursday.

Bi-Allah said, while it was the duty of the clerk to initiate the gazetting process, the statutory responsibility for printing and publication lies with the federal government printing press.

To strengthen institutional processes, he said the National Assembly would review procedures for the transmission and gazetting of bills.

“Henceforth, all bills for presidential assent will be routed through presidential liaison officers.

“No request for gazetting an act of the National Assembly will be entertained by the printing press unless initiated by the Clerk to the National Assembly or his authorised representative.

“The National Assembly appreciates Nigerians for their interest and constructive engagement in strengthening transparency, accountability and professionalism in the legislative process.” (NAN)