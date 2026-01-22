Nasarawa Govt provides new office, equipment to boost NIN registration — NIMC

By Edwin Philip, Lafia.

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has commended the Nasarawa State Government for providing office space and registration equipment to revive and strengthen National Identity Number (NIN) enrolment across the state.

The Nasarawa State Coordinator of NIMC, Mr. Zakariah Ishaku, gave the commendation during an inspection visit to the NIN registration centre in Lafia by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Dr. Labaran Magaji.

Ishaku said the intervention by the state government had reactivated NIN registration centres in local government areas, enabling residents to register at no cost and easing the difficulties previously faced by citizens.

“Without the NIN, life becomes very difficult. Many essential services cannot be accessed without it. We are grateful to the Nasarawa State Government for its visionary support and commitment to the welfare of the people,” he said.

He explained that NIN data had been harmonised with databases from banks, the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) and other agencies, underscoring the importance of universal registration.

According to him, the equipment donated by the state government would serve eight local government areas, significantly expanding access to NIN registration across Nasarawa State.

Speaking during the inspection, Dr. Magaji said NIN had become indispensable for both government and private sector transactions, making it necessary to address challenges faced by citizens in obtaining the identification number.

The SSG noted that Governor Abdullahi Sule approved the provision of machines and logistics after reports showed that several local government areas lacked NIN registration facilities, forcing residents to patronise private operators at high costs.

“Findings from my office revealed that between seven and eight local government areas did not have NIN registration machines. As a responsive government, we intervened to solve the problem,” Magaji said.

He commended NIMC officials for working round the clock to ensure prompt registration and urged residents to visit NIMC centres in their respective local government areas to enrol.

Magaji also thanked the Chairman of Lafia Local Government Area, Mr. Mohammed Haliru-Arabo, for providing office space for the registration centre and called on eligible residents who were yet to obtain their NIN to take advantage of the opportunity.

In his remarks, Haliru-Arabo expressed appreciation to Governor Sule for the intervention, describing it as a relief to residents who previously spent weeks trying to obtain their NIN.

He said the people of Lafia were pleased with the development, noting that the new facilities would significantly reduce waiting time and improve access to the service.