Police launch manhunt for abductors of six Nasarawa varsity students

By Edwin Philip, Lafia

Following the abducting of six students from the Faculty of Engineering of Nasarawa State University and one other person on Wednesday, May 7, 2026, by gunmen, the Nasarawa Police Command said the Commissioner of Police has redeployed the Area Commander, Akwanga, to coordinate field operations in the area pending the rescue of the victims.

A statement by the command’s public relations officer, Rahman Nansel, said a combined security team comprising personnel of the Nigeria Police Force, the Department of State Services (DSS), the military, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), vigilante groups, and other tactical units of the command have been deployed to intensify efforts aimed at tracking down the abductors, rescuing the victims unhurt, and bringing the perpetrators to justice.

According to the release, the state commissioner of police, Shetima Jauro Mohammed, has visited the scene for an on-the-spot assessment and reassured students, residents, and the university community of the command’s unwavering commitment to the safe rescue of the abducted victims.

“The State Police Command wishes to inform the general public of a security incident reported at a students’ off-campus lodge in Gudi, Akwanga Local Government Area of the State,” it reads.

The report has it that the incident happened on 6th May, 2026, at 9pm, when the command received a distress call reporting that a group of unidentified armed hoodlums stormed a students’ lodge located at Anguwar Ninzo, Gudi, on the outskirts of the town. During the incident, some students were reportedly abducted and taken to an unknown destination.

“So far, six victims have been identified, all of whom are students of the Faculty of Engineering, Gudi Campus of Nasarawa State University, Keffi, alongside one other victim who was reportedly visiting one of the students at the time of the incident,” the police added.

The statement, however, urges the public to remain calm, vigilant, and security-conscious while appealing to anyone with useful information that could aid the ongoing operation to promptly report to the nearest police station or any other security agency, as further updates will be communicated as rescue operations and investigations progress.