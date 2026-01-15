NANS commends FG, ASUU for signing historic agreement

...Says it will chart new course for tertiary education

By Adesina Wahab

The National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, has commended the Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, for signing an agreement that is expected to put an end to incessant strikes in the nation’s public universities.

In a statement by Comrade Michael Oyewole, the Chief Press Secretary to the National President, NANS, the association expressed optimism that the agreement would chart a new course for tertiary education in the country.

“The National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, under the leadership of Comrade Olushola Oladoja, President, heartily commends the Federal Government of Nigeria and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) for the successful signing and unveiling of a new agreement that promises to usher in stability, improved welfare, and quality in our tertiary education system.

“This landmark agreement, signed on Wednesday at the TETFund Conference Hall in Maitama, Abuja, replaces the outdated 2009 pact and addresses long-standing issues that have repeatedly disrupted academic calendars through industrial actions. Key highlights include a 40% upward review of academic staff emoluments (effective January 1, 2026), the introduction of consolidated academic tools allowance, and the creation of professorial cadre allowances to recognize the critical roles of senior academics. These measures are vital to reversing brain drain, boosting morale, enhancing service delivery, and making Nigerian universities globally competitive.

“NANS President, Comrade Olushola Oladoja, particularly applaud President Bola Tinubu, for his unwavering commitment to quality education and an uninterrupted academic calendar for Nigerian students. The statements from the President, the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Prof. Chris Piwuna, Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, Minister of Labour and Employment, Mohammed Dingyadi, and other dignitaries underscore a renewed spirit of partnership and sincerity in implementation, qualities we have long advocated.

” Under the leadership of the NANS President, Comrade Olushola Oladoja, NANS has consistently played a pivotal role in this journey by amplifying the voices of students, engaging stakeholders, and pushing for reforms that prioritize the welfare of both lecturers and learners. NANS persistent advocacy for dialogue over disruption, sustained pressure on government to fulfill promises, and representation of students’ interests in various forums contributed significantly to creating the enabling environment for this breakthrough. This agreement is a testament to the power of constructive engagement involving government, unions, and student bodies.

“While we celebrate this milestone, we urge both parties to ensure faithful, timely, and transparent implementation as emphasized. Any deviation would erode the hard-earned trust and set back the progress made. NANS stands ready to monitor the rollout closely and collaborate with all stakeholders to safeguard the gains for the benefit of millions of Nigerian students.

” NANS President notes that this is indeed a turning point; together, we can build a tertiary education system that works for everyone; lecturers, students, parents, and the nation at large.”