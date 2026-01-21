Naira appreciates to N1,490/$ in parallel market

By Elizabeth Adegbesan

The Naira yesterday appreciated to N1,490 per dollar in the parallel market from N1,495 per dollar on Monday.

Likewise, the naira appreciated to N1,420 per dollar in the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market, NFEM.

Data from the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, showed that the indicative exchange rate for the naira fell to N1,420 per dollar from N1,420.5 per dollar on Monday, reflecting a 50 kobo appreciation for the naira.

Consequently, the margin between the parallel and official markets narrowed to N70 per dollar from N74.5 per dollar on Monday.