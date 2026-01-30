Naira appreciates to N1,470/$ in parallel market

By Elizabeth Adegbesan

The Naira today appreciated to N1,470 per dollar in the parallel market from N1,480 per dollar on Thursday.

But the naira weakened in the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM), depreciating to N1,391 per dollar.

Data from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) showed that the indicative exchange rate for the naira rose to N1,391 per dollar from N1,385 per dollar on Thursday, reflecting a N6 depreciation for the naira.

Consequently, the margin between the parallel and official markets narrowed to N79 per dollar from N95 per dollar on Thursday.