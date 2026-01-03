NAF sustains airstrikes, cripples terrorists in North-East, North-West

By: Kingsley Omonobi

The Nigerian Air Force has unleashed an unrelenting air interdiction campaign against terrorist elements through a series of coordinated, intelligence-led operations conducted between 1 and 2 January 2026.

The air strikes were conducted across critical threat corridors in the Northeast and Northwest through the joint task forces of Operations Hadin Kai and Operation Fansan Yamma Sector 2.

Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, Director of Public Relations and Information, while making this known, said, “Acting on actionable intelligence on terrorist intent, movement, and logistics, NAF air assets were decisively employed to strike identified hideouts, movement routes, and assembly areas.

“These operations reinforce the Service’s resolve to deny terrorists freedom of movement, operational depth, and any form of sanctuary within Nigeria’s sovereign territory.

“In the North-East theatre, successive precision strikes were delivered against deeply concealed terrorist enclaves at Abirma and Chiralia within the Timbuktu Triangle, following persistent surveillance that confirmed active facilities linked to improvised explosive device production and attack planning.

“The strikes resulted in the complete destruction of targeted structures, with multiple secondary explosions observed, clear indicators of the elimination of explosive stockpiles and critical logistics.

“Follow-on interdiction operations at Guva in the Mandara Mountains further dismantled terrorist storage and coordination nodes, severely degrading their ability to regroup, resupply, or mount attacks during the festive period and beyond.

“The campaign was simultaneously extended into the Northwest with a decisive air interdiction mission around Karaduwa Giginya Na in the Matazu Local Government Area of Katsina State.

“Terrorist elements’ movement activities were tracked while moving in large motorcycle convoys and engaged at a forested convergence point.

“Post-strike assessments and corroborated local feedback confirmed the neutralisation of several terrorists, the destruction of multiple motorcycles, and the elimination of assorted weapons.

“These sustained, multi-theatre strikes underscore the Nigerian Air Force’s overwhelming airpower presence, rapid strike capability, and unwavering resolve to systematically dismantle terrorist networks.

“The Nigerian Air Force assures Nigerians that these operations will continue with precision, persistence, and professionalism in support of joint forces on the ground.

“Terrorist elements threatening innocent lives will be met with decisive force.

“The Service remains fully committed to protecting civilians, supporting national security objectives, and restoring lasting peace and stability across all theatres of operation.”