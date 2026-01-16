My son’s defection to APC personal to him – Atiku

The former Vice President and 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has said his son’s defection to the All Progressives Congress, APC, is a personal choice.

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Vanguard had reported that Atiku’s son, Abba Abubakar, defected from the PDP to the ruling APC, and pledged to work for President Bola Tinubu’s re-election in 2027.

Reacting in a statement, Atiku said: “The decision of my son, Abba Abubakar, to join the APC is entirely personal.

“In a democracy, such choices are neither unusual nor alarming, even when family and politics intersect. As a democrat, I do not coerce my own children in matters of conscience, and I certainly will not coerce Nigerians.

“What truly concerns me is the poor governance of the APC and the severe economic and social hardships it has imposed on our people.

“I remain resolute in working with like-minded patriots to restore good governance and offer Nigerians a credible alternative that brings relief, hope, and progress.”

Vanguard News