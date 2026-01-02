Mutfwang receives APC membership card; PDP reaffirms stability

Governor Mutfwang receivings his membership card from Mr. Rufus Bature, Plateau State APC Chairman.

By Marie-Therese Nanlong, JOS

Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, has formally defected from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, declaring his resolve to unite the state and consolidate support for President Bola Tinubu’s administration ahead of the 2027 elections.

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The governor was officially received into the APC on Friday at the Government House, Jos, where he was presented with his membership registration card, numbered APC 31110100001, by the Plateau State APC Chairman, Mr Rufus Bature.

His defection followed the submission of a formal resignation notice to his former Party, the PDP.

Addressing APC executives and stakeholders, Governor Mutfwang urged the sceptics and the fearful to be patient and take courage, assuring that Plateau will reap the benefit of the action.

He stated that his move was driven by a desire to strengthen unity and governance in the State, noting that Plateau’s progress must supersede individual or partisan interests.

He pledged his loyalty to President Tinubu, affirming his commitment to the President’s leadership and re-election bid.

Reflecting on his political journey, Mutfwang recalled the legal battles that followed the 2023 governorship election, stating that his victory up to the Supreme Court was divinely ordained, despite lacking political godfathers.

The governor also spoke candidly about past political rivalries, acknowledging former Governor, Simon Lalong, and other APC leaders with whom he had previously differed.

He stressed that reconciliation and inclusiveness would define his leadership, adding that his administration remains open to all, including members of the PDP.

“Plateau is bigger than any one individual,” he said, urging Party members to work collectively for the development of the State.

He assured PDP members who did not defect with him that they were not regarded as enemies and would continue to be treated with respect.

Earlier, State APC Chairman, Rufus Bature welcomed the governor and other new members, assuring them of equal rights and privileges within the Party.

Party chairmen from the Governor’s Ampang West Ward and Mangu Local Government Area also expressed confidence in the governor’s leadership, pledging their support.

Governor Mutfwang later paid a visit to the APC secretariat at Kalwa House, Jos, where he held his first formal engagement with Party leaders.

Dignitaries at the event included the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Bernard Doro, former governors Joshua Dariye and Simon Lalong, members of the State Executive Council, serving and former legislators, ALGON representatives, and other Party stakeholders.

Jonah Jang reacts

Meanwhile, former Plateau State Governor and PDP leader, Senator Jonah Jang, has reassured Party members that the PDP remains stable and united despite Mutfwang’s defection.

In a statement issued by his media consultant, Senator Jang described the PDP as resilient and committed to democratic development, urging members to remain confident and focused.

While wishing Governor Mutfwang well in his new political path, Senator Jang advised him to prioritise the interests of Plateau State above partisan considerations, expressing hope that the people would ultimately benefit from the unfolding political realignments.

Vanguard News