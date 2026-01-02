Any Obi supporter not in ADC is ‘DisObidient’ — Kenneth Okonkwo

A chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Kenneth Okonkwo, has urged supporters of former Anambra State governor, Peter Obi, to formally join the party ahead of the 2027 general elections, saying Obi’s loyalists who remain outside the ADC can no longer claim to be true “Obidients.”

Okonkwo made the call on Friday while speaking on Channels Television’s The Morning Brief, following Obi’s recent defection to the ADC as part of an opposition coalition.

According to him, Obi has now made it clear that his supporters should register as members of the ADC, describing any refusal to do so as disobedience.

“When I was in the Labour Party, I said it was a tactical mistake telling your followers they can join all political parties,” Okonkwo said. “I’m very glad that my brother, Peter Obi, has changed the tactic.”

Referring to an interview Obi granted on X Space, Okonkwo said the former governor had directed his supporters to align with the ADC.

“He said all the Obidients should go and register as members of the ADC. So if you are an Obidient and you’re not in the ADC, sorry, you’re not an Obidient, you are a disObidient,” he stated.

The lawyer, who is a member of the ADC National Working Committee, praised the party’s internal processes, describing it as a platform built on democratic values.

“Anybody you see in the ADC is allowed to get into the ADC on one condition: you must be a true democrat,” he said. “One thing ADC will not compromise on is internal democracy and living on the tenets of democracy.”

Okonkwo said the party deliberately discouraged conditional entry in order to strengthen its foundation.

“No leader, no opposition leader was allowed to give conditions before entering because we want to exercise discipline,” he said. “That is why everybody took their time to come to ADC, because we want that foundation to be solid.”

He also claimed that the South-East had thrown its weight behind the ADC, warning that politicians in the zone who chose other platforms were indirectly supporting the ruling party.

“Now, the South East has gone ADC. Any other politician who is not in the ADC, who wants to do any other party, is working for Tinubu,” Okonkwo said.

While welcoming Obi’s defection, Okonkwo said the ADC was yet to take a position on zoning its presidential ticket but pledged to support whoever emerges from the party’s primary election.

“He is an ADC member. We work with every ADC member,” he said. “Rest assured, whoever emerges as the presidential candidate of the ADC, I will work for the person.”

Vanguard News