Multiple allegations: Pastor Chris Okafor yet to report at PANTI—Source

By Efe Onodjae

The Senior Pastor of Mountain of Liberation and Miracles Ministries, Pastor Chris Okafor, is yet to report at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), PANTI, Lagos, as of 4pm on Monday, despite an invitation by the Lagos State Police Command over multiple allegations, including alleged sexual offences.

A source within the PANTI, who spoke on condition of anonymity, confirmed that the cleric had not arrived for questioning and could not ascertain whether he would still honour the Police invitation.

“The pastor is yet to come as at 4pm. I don’t know if he will still come or not,” the source said.

Vanguard had earlier reported that the Lagos Police invitation followed petitions submitted by some individuals, which prompted the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Olohundare Jimoh, to order a detailed investigation into the allegations.

The probe was to be being handled by the State Criminal Investigation Department, SCID, PANTI.

The cleric was invited to appear before PANTI by 10am Monday 5th 2025

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Police Command has assured members of the public that the investigation will be conducted professionally and without bias, adding that the identities of alleged victims and witnesses would be adequately protected.

The Police also appealed to members of the public with useful information related to the case to cooperate with investigators as the investigation continues.