Mastermind of Edo protest is based in Russia – Okpebholo

Okpebholo

Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State has accused an unnamed Russia-based Nigerian as the mastermind behind the protest in Ekpoma, Esan West Local Government Area of the state, last Saturday.

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Recall that following the spate of kidnappings in Ekpoma and neighbouring communities, residents and students of Ambrose Alli University, AAU, took to the streets in protest.

Security agents got involved, and some of the protesters were arrested, taken to court and detained. An outcry followed.

Reacting in a statement on Tuesday, the governor said: “The incident was not a protest, but a well organised riot sponsored by a Nigerian resident in Russia, and other locations overseas.

“Security agencies have already identified the masterminds, who contacted several individuals in Ekpoma, proposing sponsoring the organisation of coordinated riots across Ekpoma, Auchi, Irrua and even the Government House, Benin City, with funding from the diaspora.”

Also, the statement, signed by Patrick Ebojele, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Edo State Government, added that most of the arrests were based on “clear evidence, including a video showing acts of violence and destruction”.

“The suspects arrested are rioters, not peaceful protesters,” Governor Okpebholo said, adding that “the incident has no connection whatsoever with students or the National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS.”

The state further debunked another viral video circulating online and falsely tagged as a kidnapping incident in Ekpoma, stating that the incident is a gross misrepresentation. The government described the video as part of a deliberate campaign to spread fear, mislead residents and tarnish the image of the administration.

“There are also strong indications,” the government said, “that opposition elements, possibly with the foreign backing, are sponsoring the unrest in a bid to discredit the Edo State Government and create chaos.”

Okpebholo reaffirmed the government’s commitment to the protection of lives and properties, noting that “it is working closely with security agencies to maintain law and order across the state.”

It noted that although “Peaceful and lawful protest is a constitutional right, violence, rioting, vandalism and looting will not be tolerated under any circumstances.”

Residents of Ekpoma were assured that the situation is fully under control, as peace and normalcy continue to return to the town. The public was urged to ignore fake videos and unverified reports, remain calm and go about their lawful activities.

Vanguard News