Maduro: Trump has behaved like a cowboy – Prof Akinyemi

Prof. Bolaji Akinyemi

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Former Minister of Foreign Affairs Professor Bolaji Akinyemi has said that United States President, Donald Trump has acted like a ‘cowboy’ for arresting and exposing Nicolas Maduro the President of Venezuela to the camera with handcuffs.

The Octogenarian former Minister who clocked 84 few days ago, during an interview on Arise Television Morning Show, on Tuesday, said Trump is acting like a policeman of the world.

Akinyemi, noted that though, the former President of Venezuela was not a good fellow, but then there are so many head of states that are not good fellows in the world and nobody has given the authorisation either united states to go in and helped be the policemen of the world in dealing with matters like that.

According to him, ‎”I think Trump had done a very wrong thing and he should be condemned. I do understand why some of his western supporters will be speaking with their tongue in their mouth, this is a throwback of no piracy in the world.

“You have arrested him, do you have to show pictures of him being handcuffed ? being blindfolded?

“Trump has behaved like a cowboy, really, there is no other word to restore it.

“The ousted of the former President ought to be by the Venezuelans themselves and they should not be counting on United States.”