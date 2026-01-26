Liverpool contact Xabi Alonso

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Liverpool have contacted ex-Real Madrid boss Xabi Alonso’s representatives to enquire about the Spaniard’s availability. The 44-year-old Alonso reportedly gave a positive response to his former club’s approach.

Read Also: Xabi Alonso leaves Real Madrid by mutual consent

Back in the spring of 2024, he passed up offers from Bayern Munich and Liverpool. He felt it wasn’t the right time to leave, but rather to stay at Leverkusen.

Liverpool is trying to anticipate what might happen and find out if they can count on Xabi. Their contact with the manager’s entourage has been positive, which is bringing some relief to Liverpool.

Respect for Xabi as a player is mixed with admiration for Arne Slot, the current manager, despite his recent setback.

Xabi Alonso knew on the plane back from Jeddah that his time at Real Madrid was hanging by a thread.

He did everything he could to defeat Barcelona and win the Super Cup. He was convinced he could turn things around, but success eluded him, and the house of cards crumbled.

The much-needed respite he’s had in the last two weeks has given him a new perspective, and the prospect of seeing the Merseyside every day, just like he did two decades ago, is appealing to him. AS

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