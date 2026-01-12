Xabi Alonso leaves Real Madrid by mutual consent

Alonso

By Emmanuel Okogba

Real Madrid said Monday that coach Xabi Alonso has left the club by mutual consent, a day after the team lost the Spanish Super Cup final against rivals Barcelona.

“Real Madrid C. F. wishes to announce that, by mutual agreement between the club and Xabi Alonso, it has been decided to bring his time as first team coach to an end.

“Xabi Alonso will always carry the affection and admiration of all Madridistas because he is a Real Madrid legend and has always represented the values of our club. Real Madrid will always be his home.

“We would like to thank Xabi Alonso and all his coaching staff for their hard work and dedication throughout this time, and wish them the best of luck in this new stage of their lives.” The club said in a statement.

The announcement comes after months of speculation about his future, following a dip in team form and reported tensions within the dressing room.

Alonso, who took charge after Carlo Ancelotti’s exit, initially impressed with his structured style of play and ability to integrate younger talents into the squad. However, inconsistent results in La Liga and Europe raised questions about his long-term fit.

A Career Intertwined with Madrid

Alonso’s connection to Real Madrid runs deep. As a player, he was a central figure in the club’s midfield from 2009 to 2014, winning the Champions League, La Liga, and Copa del Rey. His return as coach was seen as a symbolic continuation of his bond with the club.