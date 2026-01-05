Live updates: AFCON 2025 – FT: Nigeria 4-0 Mozambique

90+2′

Mozambique’s substitute goalkeeper Urrubal makes a smart save to deny Nigeria’s fifth goal.

90′

Three minutes of added time have been announced.

86′

Final changes of the evening: Lookman comes off for Chukwueze, and Adams is replaced by Onuachu.

82′

Nigeria make a pair of late substitutions as Ndidi and Onyeka are replaced by Onyedika and Dele-Bashiru. Mozambique goalkeeper Siluane, still injured, is substituted for Urrubal.

80′

Nigeria appeal for a handball in the box, but the referee waves it away. No penalty.

78′

Nigeria are in full flow. Lookman tries to match Osimhen’s brace with a shot from the edge of the box, but it goes wide.

75′ – GOAL! Adams adds another as he smashes a ruthless shot past Siluane, putting Nigeria further in control.

73′ – A brass band tucked away somewhere in the stadium has been playing throughout the match, adding a lovely jazzy vibe to the atmosphere.

68′

Victor Osimhen is withdrawn for Simon. A super performance from the Galatasaray striker.

65′

Huge save from Siluane! The Mozambique keeper seems to have shaken off his earlier injury worries, stretching full-length to parry Adams’ shot.

61′

Mozambique have barely threatened in the last few minutes. Nigeria started on top, ended the first half on top, and continue to dominate. Witi is replaced by Chamito in a bid to change things.

58′

How has that stayed out! A goalmouth scramble in the Mozambique box ends with Lookman shooting wide from close range.

54′

Mozambique goalkeeper Siluane is down again and receives treatment, with his left knee being strapped.

52′

Witi gets on the end of a ball over the top and has a chance to pull one back, but Ndidi recovers well to make the block.

47′ GOAL! Nigeria 3-0 Mozambique | Osimhen

A dream start to the second half for Nigeria as Lookman glides into the box and squares for Osimhen, who taps home from close range.



46′ – Mozambique make changes at the break, with Domingues and Calila replaced by Nanani and Kambala.

46′ – Back underway in Fez! Can Mozambique fight their way back, or will Nigeria pull away?

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HT: Nigeria 2-0 Mozambique

45+2′

Nigeria break quickly after a Mozambique free-kick. Adams leads the charge, but his square pass to Lookman is overhit and the move breaks down. Later, Guima and Onyeka clash hard and both need treatment.

45+1′

The referee signals three minutes of added time in Fez.

45′

On the stroke of half-time, Adams sends Reinildo the wrong way and gets a shot away, but he drags it wide.

42′

Mozambique break quickly as Calila counters, but Bassey stops him.

42′

Nigeria are settled in the final third, pressing for a third goal with some intent.

38′

A few incidents: Bruno Langa and Osayi clash, but play continues. Ndidi and Domingues clash too, and Ndidi is booked for a high hand, though it seems unintentional.

37′

Reinildo makes another crucial interception to deny Osimhen a scoring chance.

36′

Another Nigeria set-piece from the right. Lookman’s cross is cleared to Iwobi, who shoots narrowly wide.

33′

Ndidi gets a loose ball on the edge of the box, takes it first time, but blasts it high over the bar.

32′

Osimhen is back on his feet. Lookman whips a Nigeria free-kick into the box, but it’s far off target.

30′

Concern for Nigeria: Osimhen goes into a challenge on Witi and comes off worse, possibly taking a boot to the ribs.

28′

Play is paused as Mozambique keeper Siluane receives treatment after hurting himself diving to stop Osimhen’s earlier shot.

27′

It should have been three! Osimhen is found in the box with a perfect cross, but his header goes wide.

25′ – GOAL! Osimhen makes it two for the Super Eagles! Iwobi sets up Lookman, whose cross finds Osimhen to tap home. Nigeria look firmly on their way to the quarter-finals.

20′ – GOAL!

Ademola Lookman smashes one past Hernâni Siluane to put Nigeria in the lead!

16′

Nigeria waste another great chance as Adams tries to go solo, running into trouble despite Osimhen being up with him. Mozambique counter, but Domingues’ cross is poor and ends up in Nwabali’s hands.

16′

Nigeria waste another great chance as Adams tries to go solo, running into trouble despite Osimhen being up with him. Mozambique counter, but Domingues’ cross is poor and ends up in Nwabali’s hands.

15′

Onyeka is penalized for a foul throw.

14′

The corner comes to nothing, but Mozambique’s clearance is weak. Onyeka gets a throw-in high on the right flank.

13′

Reinildo makes another huge block to deny Osimhen’s shot from a tight angle. Nigeria win another corner as they push for an opener.

11′

Mozambique counter through Geny after Ajayi’s header is cleared off the line, but Osayi-Samuel stops him just past halfway.

10′

Nigeria win a free-kick high on the left, about 25 yards from the byline. Big chance here…

10′

Bruno whips in a cross, but it’s cleared behind for another Nigeria corner.

8′

Lookman charges through the middle, covering about 40 meters, but Reinildo makes a crucial intervention to stop a dangerous pass to Onyeka on the right.

6’ – BIG SAVE!

Iwobi’s through-ball finds Osimhen, but the shot is blocked and falls back to him. He fires from the edge of the box, but Siluane makes a brilliant save.



NO GOAL! Nigeria 0-0 Mozambique

2′ Osimhen had the ball in the net, but the linesman’s flag went up!

Kick off!

Mozambique starts the match in heavy rain, wearing all-white with red accents, while Nigeria wore black-and-green flecked jerseys.

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Nigeria face Mozambique in Fes tonight, with a place in the Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finals at stake.

The Super Eagles topped their group with three wins from three, finishing five points clear, though not all performances were convincing. They did, however, show steady improvement from their first game to their last.

Nigeria’s campaign began with a tense win over Tanzania, followed by a 3-2 victory against Tunisia, where they nearly let the game slip.

Their best performance came in matchday three, comfortably beating ten-man Uganda. Tonight, it’s all or nothing for Eric Chelle’s team as they enter their first knockout match.

Mozambique won just one group game but should not be underestimated. They beat Gabon 3-2 in a thrilling opener and gave Ivory Coast and Cameroon tough challenges in their next matches. Can they p