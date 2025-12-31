Anthony Joshua crash: Driver may face prosecution as boxer suffers leg fracture — Source

Emerging reports indicate that the driver involved in the fatal road crash that injured former world heavyweight boxing champion, Anthony Joshua, may be prosecuted for reckless driving, a source familiar with the investigation has said.

The highly placed source disclosed that findings by the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) showed the vehicle was driven at excessive speed and involved in wrongful overtaking—offences regarded as serious breaches of traffic regulations and grounds for criminal liability when deaths occur.

According to the source, investigators are finalising documentation for the Nigeria Police Motor Traffic Division, which is working with prosecutors to determine appropriate charges. Prosecution for dangerous or reckless driving causing death is said to be under consideration.

The source also confirmed that Joshua sustained a fracture in one of his legs during the crash.

Although authorities are yet to make a formal public statement, the incident has renewed public debate on road safety and accountability on Nigerian highways.

The accident occurred on Monday, December 29, 2025, along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, and claimed the lives of two of Joshua’s close friends and team members, Sina Ghami and Latif Ayodele.