Leave Otti alone, focus on your legislative mandate, Abia group replies Uzor Kalu

Orji Uzor Kalu

By Steve Oko

A political pressure group known as Abia Patriots, has fired back at a former Governor and the Senator representing Abia North, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, over his recent outburst that the support of Goveror Alex Otti was not needed for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu; and the All Progressives Congress, APC, to win election in Abia.

Kalu boasted that he was enough to deliver the APC without Gov. Otti’s help.

Senator Kalu in a statement via his Media Aide, George Maduka, criticized Governor Otti for “overestimating his political relevance”, claiming that key stakeholders had to intervene to rally support for him during the 2023 governorship election.

The former Governor questioned Otti’s claims of political strengthen, recalling his alleged visit to Senator Kalu’s residence in Igbere on the eve of the election, as well as interactions between Otti’s campaign team and Senator Kalu.

But Abia Patriots, in a swift response, expressed disappointment over the comments credited to the former Governor, cautioning him against distracting Gov. Otti.

The group in a statement by its Secretary, Mazi Adindu Madumere, expressed shock at Kalu’s sudden support for President Tinubu after allegedly working against his presidential bid in 2023.

“We’re amazed at Senator Kalu’s bootlicking politics, given his public rejection of APC’s presidential candidate in 2023, when he deliberately voided his vote. So, what has changed?”

“The Abia Patriots is shocked and disappointed by Senator Orji Uzor Kalu’s recent comments, aimed at distracting Governor Alex Otti from his developmental agenda. We urge APC stalwarts to refrain from turning Abia into a theatre of political battles, when other states prioritize socio-economic development.”

The group advised Senator Kalu to focus on his legislative mandate of quality representation to Abia North, and stop heating up the Abia polity.

“We advise Senator Kalu to focus on representing Abia North effectively, initiating laws that benefit indigenes. As a former two-term governor, he should prioritize Abia’s development as a patriotic statesman, not a party opportunist.

“Abians are tired of meaningless rhetoric; they deserve peace, progress, and development. The time to support the present government is now.”