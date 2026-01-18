Lai Mohammed urges investment in tourism to boost economy

Former Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has urged federal and state governments to prioritise tourism and deepen private-sector partnerships to drive growth.

He made the call during an interactive session at Experience Olumo: Celebrating Heritage, Inspiring Tourism, held at the Olumo Rock Tourist Complex, Abeokuta.

Mohammed described tourism as a viable alternative revenue source, capable of contributing significantly to national development if properly harnessed.

He stressed the need for an enabling environment and incentives to attract private investment into tourism and the creative industry.

“What we need is for both state and federal governments to give more incentives to investors in tourism and the creative industry. You can never go wrong,” he said.

He added that Nigeria’s tourism growth depends heavily on infrastructure, noting that the private sector cannot thrive without adequate government support.

According to Mohammed, the country lacks basic tourism infrastructure, including purpose-built event centres capable of hosting large international events.

“As we speak, there is no single purpose-built event centre in Nigeria. Davido plays to 20,000 at the O2 Arena. Is there anywhere in Nigeria that can take 20,000? The answer is no,” he said.

The former minister said Nigeria should leverage its culture and festivals to grow tourism, noting that it has a unique cultural advantage despite fewer natural attractions.

“Tourism is not just about destinations. We can’t compete with East Africa; they have safari. We can’t compete with Southern Africa; they have Kilimanjaro and waterfalls.

“What they don’t have is our culture and festivals. Imagine what the UK would do with an Ojude Oba festival?” he asked.

Mohammed called on the government to use new media and technology to promote tourism and culture, stressing effective digital platform management.

He added that government ownership of these platforms is vital to maximise their benefits for tourism and culture.

He emphasised that meaningful tourism development requires strong collaboration between government and private stakeholders, especially at the grassroots level.

National orientation and tourism promotion, he said, should begin at local government levels, enabling communities to take ownership of cultural assets.

With the right policies, incentives, and partnerships, Mohammed said tourism could create jobs, attract foreign exchange, and project Nigeria in a positive light globally.

The Senior Special Assistant to Gov. Dapo Abiodun on Culture and Tourism, Mr Bola Basibo, said Ogun is repositioning tourism as a major revenue driver.

He added that the ongoing revamp of Olumo Rock forms part of a series of initiatives to make Ogun a premier tourism destination.

Basibo recalled that Governor Abiodun had promised in March 2025 to refurbish Olumo Rock, and the project has now been realised.

“The governor is determined to make Olumo Rock the foremost tourism site. Beyond rock climbing, discussions about tourism, culture, and history will take place here,” Basibo said.

He noted Ogun’s unique cultural assets, including Ojude Oba, Olumo Rock, and the Lisabi story, which distinguish it from other states.

“Ogun has cultural elements that other states do not. We are not just talking; we are walking the talk by showcasing our identity and history,” he said.

Basibo added that the Olumo Rock revamp aligns with the governor’s broader vision to promote culture and enhance tourism in Ogun and Nigeria.

The Director-General of the Nigeria Tourism Development Authority, Mr Ola Awakan, stressed that private-sector participation is essential for sustainable tourism development.

“We need more private sector involvement. That is the only way to enhance sustainability and consistency in promoting our tourism assets,” Awakan said.

He commended Ogun for improvements at Olumo Tourist Centre and disclosed plans to collaborate with its management.

“Moving forward, we will work with Olumo Rock management to replicate this global standard across other underdeveloped tourist centres in Nigeria,” he said.

Awakan noted that tourist numbers during the festive period positively impacted the host community, state, and national economy.

“Olumo Rock is getting there. The level is better, and this development can be replicated across the country,” he said.

Ogun Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Mr Sesan Fagbayi, said the revamp demonstrates tourism’s revenue potential.

“What we are generating now shows clearly that tourism and culture are the way to go. Reviving more sites will generate more revenue,” he said.

Fagbayi added that the state government is pursuing public-private partnerships to develop additional tourist sites before the administration ends.

“With the governor’s commitment, we are pushing for partnerships so sites can be fully developed and managed, enabling the state to rely more on tourism revenue,” he said.

Vanguard News