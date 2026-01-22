Kwara Govt orders closure of college of education over insecurity

The Kwara State Government has ordered the immediate closure of the Kwara State College of Education, Oro, citing worsening security in the area.

The directive was contained in an internal memo dated Jan. 20, with reference number MOTE/CE/VOL.II/227, issued by the Ministry of Tertiary Education, Science and Technology and sighted by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday.

The memo, signed by the Commissioner for Tertiary Education, Hajia Sa’adatu Modibbo Kawu, directed the management of the institution to shut down with immediate effect, in line with the instruction of Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

“The decision followed growing security threats around the institution and formed part of the state government’s broader directive to close all schools within the affected local government area.

“The measure is taken in the best interest of the safety and security of staff, students and the surrounding community,” the memo read.

It added that the closure would remain in force pending a comprehensive security review and further directives from the state government.

“You are hereby instructed to take immediate steps to direct the Management of the College to temporarily close the institution forthwith.

”We are also mandating the school authorities to submit a report of compliance to the ministry without delay,” the memo stated.

Vanguard News