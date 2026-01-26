Kano Northern bypass to boost economy, enhance road safety – Presidency

By John Alechenu

Abuja: The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Community Engagement (North-West), Hon. Abdullahi Tanko Yakasai, has said the President Bola Tinubu- led Renewed Hope Agenda is treating the Kano Northern Bypass as a critical national asset.

This, he explained is the reason behind the attention the project is currently receiving.

Yakasai said, “This bypass will provide direct access for travellers and goods moving from the North-East to the North-West or vice versa without passing through Kano city. Beyond easing traffic, it will unlock economic opportunities, attract investments, and stimulate development along its corridor.”

The Presidential aide said this during an inspection tour of the project. This was contained in a statement signed by the Director, Information and Public Relations, Mohammed Ahmed, in Abuja, yesterday.

He quoted Yakasai as commending the contractors Messers CCECC (Nigeria) Limited for deploying modern equipment and maintaining high construction standards.

According to him, professional bodies such as: Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN) and the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), apart from members of the media, as well as Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) were present to independently verify the quality and pace of work.

Yakassai explained that out of the 260 Emergency Road Projects being completed by the Federal Government nationwide, 48 are located in the North-West Zone, underscoring the Federal Government’s strong focus on the region.

He also highlighted the use of concrete shoulders and medians, as well as planned solar-powered street lighting, which will enhance safety and extend the lifespan of the road to over 50 years.

The Presidential aide reaffirmed the President’s commitment to delivering critical road infrastructure to Nigerians nationwide.

Earlier, while speaking at the project site, the Engineering Representative, Engr. Abba Sani Bello, explained that the Kano Northern Bypass is a dual-carriageway spanning approximately 37.8 kilometres, featuring 10 major bridges, reinforced concrete shoulders, and a 3-metre-wide concrete median designed to ensure durability and a long service life.

He further said , the road alignment begins from Danzaki on the Kano–Hadejia Road and ends on the Kano–Katsina Road around nine kilometres away from Kano metropolis on both sides.

Engr. Bello explained that the bypass will enable motorists, particularly heavy-duty vehicles travelling between the North-East and North-West to completely bypass Kano city, significantly reducing travel time, traffic congestion, and the cost of logistics.

He revealed that the project has achieved approximately 6.8 per cent completion, with notable progress recorded in site clearance, topsoil removal, earthworks, pavement layers, and structural works.

He added that about 5.9 kilometres of pavement wearing course has been completed on both carriageways, alongside reinforced concrete shoulders and medians, while piling and pier works have commenced at several bridge locations.

Adding that compensation issues affecting some sections of the alignment are being processed, assuring that no major relocation challenge exists.

In his remarks, the Federal Controller of Works, Kano State, Engr. Abdulsalam Dayyabu, expressed satisfaction with the quality of work, explaining that the construction is being executed strictly in line with approved engineering measurements and standards. He commended the Honourable Minister of Works and the media team for the visit.

The team also assessed progress on Outstanding Sections of the Abuja–Kaduna–Kano Expressway (Kano End), where one of the Supervising Engineers on site, Engr. Muhammed Kudu informed that asphalt overlay, shoulder reconstruction, stone-base laying, lane markings, and street-light installations are ongoing across multiple segments of the alignment. End.