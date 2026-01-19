Kano Murder: State government takes over prosecution of suspects

…Suspect’s parents demand speedy trial

By Bashir Bello, Kano

The Kano State Government has taken over the prosecution of suspects arrested in connection with the killing of a Kano housewife, Fatima Abubakar, and her six children.

The Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Abdulkarim Kabiru Maude, SAN, said the decision followed a directive from Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf to ensure justice for the victims.

Maude said the government was deeply saddened by the incident, which occurred at Dorayi Chiranchi Quarters in Kano, describing it as a heinous crime and a grave affront to humanity and the rule of law.

“I am profoundly shocked and saddened by the tragic murder of a housewife and her six children. Under the directive of His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Kano State, Engr. Abba Kabir Yusuf, my office has assumed responsibility for the prosecution of this case to ensure that justice is not only done but seen to be done,” he said.

The Attorney General commended the Kano State Police Command for what he described as their swift and professional response, which led to the arrest of suspects linked to the crime.

He assured residents that the government would ensure accountability, transparency and strict adherence to due process throughout the investigation and prosecution.

“I urge all residents to remain calm, vigilant and law-abiding, and to continue providing credible information that may assist security agencies in their work. Further updates on the progress of the investigation and prosecution will be provided in due course,” Maude added.

It will be recalled that a nephew of the deceased, Umar Auwalu, alongside two others, was arrested by police operatives in connection with the killing of Fatima Abubakar and her six children.

In a related development, the parents of the principal suspect have called for a speedy prosecution of their son and other suspects.

Speaking to journalists, the suspect’s father, Malam Auwalu Abubakar, said he dissociated himself from his son over the incident and supported a swift legal process.

“I came to disassociate myself from my son, Umar, because of the ugly incident involving the killing of my sister and her children. I commend the authorities for their swift action and urge them to ensure that all accomplices are exposed,” he said.

He added that he gave his son proper upbringing but did not know when he became involved with criminal elements.

“I want speedy prosecution. People like my son should be tried without delay. It is not appropriate to keep them in custody indefinitely. The authorities should take firm action so that people do not resort to taking the law into their own hands,” he said.

The suspect’s father further stated that neither he nor the suspect’s mother intended to attend court proceedings unless required by the court.

The case has continued to draw public attention in Kano, with residents calling for justice for the victims and decisive action against those responsible.